Celebrate Earth Day All Year Round With ‘I Recycle PHX’ — Next Event is Feb. 15

Join Keep Phoenix Beautiful in celebration of 50 years of Earth Day by participating in an upcoming I Recycle PHX event. Keep Phoenix Beautiful has partnered with co-sponsors Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, 850zip and the City of Phoenix Department of Public Works for the 2019–20 I Recycle PHX event series.

Upcoming Phoenix events include Feb. 15 at Happy Valley Towne Center, on the southeast corner of I-17 and Happy Valley Road, and April 4 at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. Both events take place from 7am to noon.

These one-stop recycling events include document destruction; recycling of electronics, batteries and bicycles; and donations of textiles, school supplies, food and hygiene products. For a full list of acceptable items, visit www.recyclecleanphoenix.org.

Hazardous materials such as CRT monitors, CRT televisions, prescription drugs, oil, paint and chemicals are not accepted at I Recycle events. To dispose of these items, residents should attend the next Household Hazardous Waste event: March 13–14 at Rose Mofford Park, 9833 North 25th Avenue, Phoenix. Visit www.phoenix.gov/publicworks to learn more about hazardous waste collection.

For additional information about recycling and other Keep Phoenix Beautiful activities, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org.