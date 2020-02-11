Sip, Savor, Celebrate at Devour the World Feb. 15

by

Celebrate the international flavors of the Valley Saturday, Feb. 15, at Devour the World, which kicks off the 2020 Devour Phoenix lineup of events. Taste the multicultural cuisines from favorite countries while enjoying cultural music and dance performances from around the world.

Presented by the City of Peoria, Phoenix Magazine, Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Local First Arizona, Devour the World moved to Peoria this year to make this unique cultural festival more accessible to West Valley residents.

Some of this year’s culinary participants include Chef Azeb Getahun, Abyssinian Restaurant and Café; Chef Daniele Lombardo, Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante; Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar; Chef Yesenia Ramirez, Salvadoreño Restaurant; and Chef Kamal Singh, Tandoori Times; among many others. Libations will be available from Baja Brewing Co., Hoegaarden Beer, Kirin Ichiban, Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine and more.

Tickets, which are $55, include food and libation sampling from regional restaurants, food trucks, wineries and breweries. The event takes place 11am–3pm at Centennial Plaza, Peoria City Hall Complex, 9875 North 85th Avenue. For additional information, visit www.devourphoenix.com.