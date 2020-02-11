Phoenix City Council Approves Solid Waste Rate Increase

by

During the Feb. 11 Policy Session, the Phoenix City Council approved staff’s recommendation to increase the current monthly residential solid waste rate of $26.80.

The increase of will be phased in over two years, which means residential customers will notice an additional $3.75 in their April 2020 bill and then another increase of $3.25 in January 2021.

The Council statement said that the decision to approve the increase in the solid waste monthly rate was based on feedback from the public gathered by Phoenix Public Works staff, who implemented a community outreach strategy during the months of December 2019 and January 2020.

According to the City, more than 5,800 collected surveys from the community revealed: a 90 percent satisfaction with the city’s delivery of solid waste services nearly; 90 percent of the respondents value recycling and waste diversion programs and believe they are important; and 60 percent of respondents were in favor of maintaining the current level of solid waste service.