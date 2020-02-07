Sprouts Farmers Market to Open Cave Creek Store Feb. 19

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Cave Creek Wednesday, Feb. 19 to “expand access to affordable, healthy choices.” Sprouts is known for its welcoming store layout inspired by farmers markets that features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and an extensive vitamin department focused on wellness.
More than 100 new team members will be led by store manager Tom Critz who has been with Sprouts in various leadership positions since 2011 and most recently managed the store at Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak Roads.
“Tom is a enthusiastic and dedicated leader whose knowledge of the fresh and healthy products throughout our stores inspires team members and creates lasting relationships with our guests,” said Sprouts regional director, Gary Dahl.
To celebrate the new store, Sprouts is giving away a classic beach cruiser to inspire one lucky fan to get outside and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Customers can enter to win through Feb. 18 by visiting sprouts.com/cavecreek.
Grand Opening Details:
- A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held before doors open at 7am.
- The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.
- Every customer on grand opening day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.
As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Foothills Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2018, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of product, equivalent to 23 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.
