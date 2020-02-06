Explore the Ninth Annual Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival: Feb. 7–9 in Scottsdale

by

Colleen Everett – “Siena pair”

Gary Moser “Felicity”

Elkin rings

Danial Stuck – “Strap tank beauty”

Thunderbird Artists will bring its 9th Annual Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival to Scottsdale Feb. 7–9. The event features mixed media sculptor Gary Moser and more than 125 world class artists from across the globe. This event also features live musical entertainment, optional wine and micro-brew tasting, spirit sampling, giveaways, delectable food, sweet treats and so much more.

Patrons can stroll throughout spectacular paintings, bronzes, glass, stone, copper, clay sculptures, photography and jewelry, while listening to live musical entertainment and sipping fine wines. The Scottsdale Waterfront is a superb backdrop, which adds romance to the event with reflections across the waters.

Gary Moser doesn’t follow the typical formula for a metal artist. He had never welded previously; he was a husband, a dad and a masonry contractor. Outside of enjoying Western art, a popular genre in the Southwest, it never really occurred to him to take up welding until he took his family on a trip to Sedona. While exploring local shops, Moser recalled his kids randomly pointed out piece after piece, none of which looked particularly difficult to make. He said to them, ‘Oh, I can do that.’ Well, one Christmas they bought him some clay and said, ‘Here you go, make one.’ So, over the weekend he made a horse lying down with a cowboy lying on his back with his feet up on the horse. His kids were like, ‘Oh my gosh, dad!’

Gary Moser sculpture

Moser’s first metal art creation was a life-size donkey made from discarded barbed wire. His first sale was a tree sculpture, giving him his first taste of gratification that comes from seeing someone connect with his work. His work transitioned into tables and eventually he developed his lady sculptures, or “his ladies” as Moser refers to them. He uses 10- or 12-gauge sheet steel that he cuts into strips, welds them, grinds the welds down until they are smooth, and, if necessary, adds texture in places. He also inlays turquoise or coral to make the steel pop. He makes bronze versions of his ladies too but enjoys the steel work most.

The 9th Annual Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival takes place at 7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, just south of Nordstrom’s on the South Bridge pedestrian walkway, and is handicap accessible with free parking. The hours are 10am–5pm daily. Admission is $3 for adults; wine tasting ticket with souvenir glass is $10. For additional information, visit https://thunderbirdartists.com.