On Hollywood’s Biggest Night, ‘Oscar at the Oscars’ Affair Provides Funding for Performing Arts Nonprofit

Oscar De la salas, one of the hosts of the VYT “Oscar at the Oscars” event.

Phoenix is about to get its own taste of the red-carpet treatment. Valley Youth Theatre (VYT), a local nonprofit focused on teaching kids the performing arts, will host an exclusive “Oscars at the Oscars” Academy Award viewing party complete with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, glamorous attire and other fanfare. Attendees can compete in “Best Dressed” and other awards categories, take a stroll down the red carpet and celebrate the standouts of the silver screen while enjoying all the glitz and glamour the night has to offer.

Launched four years ago, when Valley native and VYT alum Emma Stone scored an Academy Award for her performance in La La Land, this event helps generate funds for the youth theater, enabling more young performers to hone their skills, fee-free.

Billie Jo Herberger, Oscar De las salas and VYT host the event, with on-site catering provided by VYT alum, Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio, who owns Aioli Gourmet Burgers and earned a “Chopped Champion” nod on The Food Network in January of 2019.

‘Oscar at the Oscars’ will be held Sunday, Feb. 9. Red Carpet begins at 4:30 pm; awards at 6pm, at Scottsdale Waterfront Towers, 7181 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale. Tickets are $200 per person; available at https://www.vyt.com/support/2020-oscar-at-the-oscars-viewing-party-feb-9th or by calling Jackie at 602.253.8188, Ext. 304.