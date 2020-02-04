Celebrate Love at Lon’s in February

by

Valley residents are invited to raise a glass to friendship or romance at Lon’s Last Drop from Feb. 13–16, with a pretty in pink, perfectly balanced Valentini. This “Galentine’s” or Valentine’s Day cocktail is a blend of Flagstaff distillery Canyon Diablo’s Sonoran Rose vodka; Licor 43, which is full of aromas of vanilla and orange; homemade local pomegranate molasses, a splash of fresh local lemon juice and topped with a Luxardo Maraschino foam. $14

Or toast to love at Lon’s at The Hermosa, which was named by Food & Wine Magazine as “The Most Romantic Restaurant in Arizona” in 2018. Chef Jeremy Pacheco and the Lon’s culinary team have created a three-course menu that pairs perfectly with one of the nearly 700 wines featured on the restaurant’s award-winning wine list. Menu highlights include Rovey Family Farms Wagyu Beef Duo: Red Wine Braised Short Ribs & Grilled Striploin, Hawaiian Snapper or Smoked Sonoma Valley Duck Breast. Sweet finishes include the Rose Water-Strawberry Panna Cotta or a decadent Flourless Chocolate Cake. (Cost: $95 with enhancements, plus tax and gratuity.) Celebrate Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 14, from 5–10pm. Reservations are required: 602.955.7878 or lons.com.

The Hermosa Inn is located at 5532 North Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley.