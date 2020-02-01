Cactus League Baseball Returns in February — Runs Through March 24

by

Spring Training baseball under the warm Arizona sun has been a tradition for devoted fans since 1947. Scottsdale is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

Spring Training at Scottsdale Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Stadium.

The San Francisco Giants play in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at Scottsdale Stadium. A short drive north, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks play at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, along Scottsdale’s border with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Of course, Cactus League play goes far beyond the borders of Scottsdale. In addition to the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Giants, many other Major League Baseball teams visit the Valley during the season — the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers all call Arizona their spring training home. With 10 facilities hosting 15 teams, the Phoenix metropolitan area holds claim to the greatest concentration of professional baseball facilities found anywhere in the United States.

Cactus League Spring Training season is Feb. 22 – March 24. For general information, including maps and trip planners, visit www.cactusleague.com.