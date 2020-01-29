Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews: What to Watch Before the Oscars

by

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

The Oscar nominations are out and with them come questions, confusion and snubs. For the second year in a row, no women were nominated for the Achievement in Directing — aka “best director” category. And while many film critics and industry watchers bemoan the fact that Greta Gerwig was left off the list, we on Whiskey and Popcorn are wondering why Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) were also ignored. But we have your back on which films to watch before the big night, Feb. 9.

Joker — Could this be the year a superhero genre film wins best picture? We’re not so sure. But with 11 nominations, Joker is an Academy favorite. Joaquin Phoenix gives a devastating performance as Batman’s nemesis. We’re putting our money on him for the Best Actor win.

Parasite — One of our top three films of 2019. The Korean film is hilarious, dark, spicy and so worth watching again and again. Director Bong Joon-ho is known for his strong social commentaries and Parasite is no exception. But we were also mesmerized by the cinematography.

Jojo Rabbit — A WWII satire is nothing new, but director Taika Waititi’s take on a little boy who “wants to be part of a club” is both adorable and heartfelt. We recommend watching this film twice as the jokes will hit you first. On the second watch, you’ll appreciate the serious undertones and beautiful character development.

1917 — This is our favorite to win Best Picture. Two WWI soldiers battle their way across No Man’s to deliver a life-saving message to their comrades. What makes the film so spectacular is the seemingly single shot it was filmed in. If you see any film in theaters this month, make it 1917.

