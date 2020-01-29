‘Unapologetic’: SMoCA Celebrates Women Artists All Year

by

Kara Walker, “Untitled,” 1998. Lithograph; 34 1/8 x 26 ¾ inches. Gift of Joe Segura.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) unveils its first yearlong collection show, featuring all women artists. The exhibition includes a section of rotational highlights and a gallery dedicated to rarely shown installation-based works. “Unapologetic: All Women, All Year” will be on view Feb. 15, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021.

“A recent study of art museum collections across the country revealed that women artists comprise an average of under 12 percent of the total artists. Considering this revelation, SMoCA dedicates a yearlong exhibition to women artists to bring attention to this inequity, to foster awareness and to promote inclusivity,” said Jennifer McCabe, director and chief curator at SMoCA.

Jaune Quick-to-See-Smith, “An American Breakthrough”

For the year, the Museum presents this exhibition to raise awareness of this lack of inclusion. This exhibition’s title conveys a sense of strength, signaling for systemic change within culture, where individuals of all gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, class, age and ability see themselves represented within museums.

This exhibition presents a variety of mediums and genres of art, including modernist bronze sculpture, large abstract shaped canvases, conceptual art, written word, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture and collage. Visitors can experience an in-depth look at more than 35 works from the Museum’s collection.

The rotational section of works will create a space that presents the range of SMoCA’s collection, including new acquisitions. The first group of works will rotate in June and a final rotation will take place in October.

The installation-based gallery is on view for a shorter period, from Feb. 15 to May 31, and presents several works for the first time since they were acquired, specifically the Laurie Lundquist and Barbara Penn installations. Some of the notable installation pieces in the exhibition were produced specifically for past exhibitions, making them one-of-a-kind works that cannot be seen elsewhere.

The exhibition is timely — “Unapologetic” is on view during the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the United States, which brought about the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The Museum is also a presenting institution as part of the Feminist Art Coalition (FAC), a platform for art projects informed by feminisms. Learn more at http://www.feministartcoalition.org.

“Unapologetic: All Women, All Year” is organized by Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Curated by Lauren R. O’Connell, assistant curator, with Keshia Turley, curatorial assistant. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is located at 7374 East Second Street. For additional information, call 480.874.4666 or visit http://www.smoca.org.