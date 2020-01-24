Arizona Cocktail Weekend: Three Signature Events — One Spectacular February Weekend

by









The ‘Cocktail Carnival’ rides into Phoenix this February as the ninth annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend(AZCW) returns Feb. 15–17, with an amazing lineup of events, parties, seminars and cocktail-fueled ballyhoo. All-new for 2020, AZCW has partnered with Phoenix based and nationally renowned, Walter Productions to host the Cocktail Carnival kickoff party Saturday, Feb. 15, sure to be their largest, most fantastic party yet at their arts gallery and events space, Walter Where?House.

Headlined by a barnstorming performance by the 20-person national touring marching band, MarchFourth (www.marchfourthband.com) and housed inside this former 1940s paper mill that’s been transformed into a magical dream factory complete with stilt walkers and twirling acrobats, the Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where?House will have to been seen to be believed. Combined with show-stopping cocktails and spirits served up by than 30 of the biggest and brightest brands in the business.

“The 2020 Arizona Cocktail Weekend and the Cocktail Carnival is going to one amazingly spectacular event,” says co-founder, Ross Simon. “Aside from the world’s best liquor brands showcasing exciting new offerings and cutting-edge bartending and techniques inside custom-staged vignettes, the famously fun MarchFourth band will be playing while walking amidst the crowd. Plus, with Walter Productions co-producing, you know they will bring their signature over-the-top artistic elements, to this one-of-a-kind event. It’s going to be one hell of a show.”

Cocktail Weekend includes the return of Top Bars Sunday, Feb. 16., the annual tasting event showcasing pop-up versions of the finest cocktail lounges from around the state, country and across the globe, all in one location. Held at the historic warehouse and newly renovated event venue, The Croft, the 2020 lineup is available on the event website.

Finally, on President’s Day (Monday, Feb. 17), it’s the return of the highly anticipated Last Slinger Standing bartending competition, pitting top mixologists from across the Southwest in a live head-to-head bartending competition. Hosted by Young’s Market Company at their “7th & Union” building (aka the standalone bar located on the property of the Phoenix based liquor distributor), come cheer on as 2019 winner, Chanel Godwin-McMaken of Little Rituals defends her crown in front of a crowd of nearly 1,000 cheering cocktail fans.

Top lounges, bars and restaurants across Downtown Phoenix and up and down Central Phoenix’s Light Rail will be hosting AZCW events, dinners and exclusive cocktail tastings. Participating venues include Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Blue Hound & Luster Rooftop Pool Bar, Chico Malo, Dust Cutter, Little Rituals, Melinda’s Alley, Nook Kitchen, So Far, So Good at The Churchill, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar and Ziggy’s Stardust.

Once again Arizona Cocktail Weekend is dedicated to giving back to the local community, including its own dedicated 501(c)(3) charity, The Jupiter Foundation, which in 2020 is focused on supporting beneficiaries such as Local First Arizona Foundation.

For additional information and tickets, visit www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.