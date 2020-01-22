StarGuard Lifeguard Certification Classes Offered in North Phoenix

by

Those who may be looking for a seasonal summer job are in luck. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire more than 650 lifeguards to staff Phoenix’s 29 pools. The pay is $13.80/hr.

Certification classes (five-day course) are coming up in the North Valley at Paradise Valley Pool, 17648 North 40th Street in Phoenix. The course and certification fee is $85, with classes coming up in late January, February and into March. Applicants must be 15 years old by the last day of the class, and meet other minimum requirements:

Swim continuously 300 yards (12 lengths of a 25-yard pool) using freestyle and breaststroke

Retrieve a 10-pound brick from at least 12 feet of water

Tread water for one minute without using hands

Work commitments include:

In-service training in the month of May

Working up to 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June and July)

Working weekends in August (11 pools)

Applicants may register online at www.phoenix.gov/lifeguard by selecting the “Get StarGuard Certified” link.

