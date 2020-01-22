StarGuard Lifeguard Certification Classes Offered in North Phoenix

Those who may be looking for a seasonal summer job are in luck. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire more than 650 lifeguards to staff Phoenix’s 29 pools. The pay is $13.80/hr.
Certification classes (five-day course) are coming up in the North Valley at Paradise Valley Pool, 17648 North 40th Street in Phoenix. The course and certification fee is $85, with classes coming up in late January, February and into March. Applicants must be 15 years old by the last day of the class, and meet other minimum requirements:
- Swim continuously 300 yards (12 lengths of a 25-yard pool) using freestyle and breaststroke
- Retrieve a 10-pound brick from at least 12 feet of water
- Tread water for one minute without using hands
Work commitments include:
- In-service training in the month of May
- Working up to 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June and July)
- Working weekends in August (11 pools)
Applicants may register online at www.phoenix.gov/lifeguard by selecting the “Get StarGuard Certified” link.
Photo by Dave Dugdale on Foter.com / CC BY-SA
