Scottsdale Community College Helps More Than 100 Students Complete Their Dreams

Scottsdale Community College Complete Your Dreams Recognition Ceremony

Photo: Mark Skalny

Scottsdale Community College (SCC) interim president Chris Haines hosted an award ceremony to recognize 115 former students who will receive funding from the Complete Your Dreams initiative in Scottsdale, Jan. 9.

Haines was joined by Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, Maricopa Community College District (MCCCD) chancellor, to present at the celebration. MCCCD Governing Board members, student recipients and Scottsdale community partners were also in attendance.

The awards are the result of a fundraising campaign implemented by the college in Sept. 2019, aiming to bring back 100 former students who did not finish their degree program.

The scholarship will allow students to return to college after having to temporarily withdraw from enrollment due to hardship.

SCC interim president, Chris Haines; Photo: Mark Skalny

Haines said, “We wanted to bring back 100 and we were able to bring back 115! We know students experience hard times and we did this to show them and say to them, ‘No matter what you are experiencing, we want to help you.’ Those on this campus and in the community really do care, people were actually bringing in hands full of change to help these students.”

The SCC Student Success & Retention Department reached out to former students to inform them of the opportunity.

Drew Koch, SCC student services specialist said, “We looked at the data of students who did not enroll for one semester or longer, were in good standing and had not enrolled in any other college.”

Tawni Rachel, student services supervisor said, “Every single student was super grateful and could not believe that we wanted to give them money with no strings attached. I had to get through a barrier with them to show them that this was really going to happen. Overall it is about gratitude, the community, faculty and staff coming together to help these students and the gratitude the students have for receiving this gift.”

The Complete Your Dreams initiative will provide students with one three-credit-hour course free of charge, applicable toward the Spring 2020 academic semester that began Jan. 11. The initiative was designed to get students back onto the path of their chosen degree program at SCC.

Funding for the scholarship was provided by the SCC campus faculty and staff, Advisory Board, and community partners, along with a $12,500 grant by the Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (SIDA).

Scottsdale Community College is located at 9000 East Chaparral Road. For additional information, call 480.423.6700 or visit www.scottsdalecc.edu.