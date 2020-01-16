James Beard Foundation Pop-Up Dinner to Celebrate Diversity of American Cooking

by



Chef Christopher Gross and Kristen Kish. (Kish Photo: Kristen Tieb)

Phoenix will welcome the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America® Wednesday, Feb. 26, for a pop-up dinner as part of the larger national tour, which brings delicious food and thought-provoking conversation surrounding the nonprofit’s mission of cultivating a better food world for all.

Spotlighting issues within the Foundation’s Good Food for Good™ platform, including food waste reduction, sustainability, inclusivity and chef advocacy, the seventh annual cross-country food series will highlight the organization’s mission-forward impact programs and initiatives, while dishing out tasty bites to the food-loving community of Phoenix.

Taste America’s Phoenix Pop Up Dinner starts at 6pm Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Wrigley Mansion. The intimate dinner will feature a menu crafted by Taste America visiting all-star Kristen Kish and local all-star and host Chef Christopher Gross. The dinner will celebrate the diverse flavors, cuisines, and backgrounds that contribute to American cooking.

The Foundation has partnered with Food Recovery Network to ensure that Taste America events are Food Recovery Verified, meaning that all surplus food from the series will be recovered and donated to hunger-fighting nonprofits, who support food-insecure individuals, in each city. Through Food Recovery Verified, the Foundation can do its part to reduce food waste and hunger at the community level.

This year marks the seventh time that the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America has visited Phoenix. Expanding for the first time to span nearly a full year, Taste America 2019–20 will travel to Atlanta; Boston; Charleston, SC; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; Miami; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Nashville; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Portland, OR; San Francisco; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.

Tickets start at $225. For a more exclusive experience, tickets for dining in a private dining room are available for $500 and up to $1,000 for a personal experience while dining in the kitchen. The Taste America Phoenix Pop-Up Dinner is presented by Capital One. Additional information can be found at www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-phoenix-pop-up-dinner.