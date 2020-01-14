Pearl Jam North American Spring Tour Coming to Gila River Arena Saturday, April 11

by

In support of their upcoming Gigaton album release, Pearl Jam will embark on a North American tour including a stop at Gila River Arena Saturday, April 11.

Pearl Jam’s North American tour is in addition to the band’s previously announced European summer tour. Full details can be found at pearljam.com/tour.

Pearl Jam will release their 11th studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records March 27, 2020 in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.

Gigatonis available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com. The first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” will be released in the coming weeks.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tickets for Pearl Jam’s North American concerts will be made available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration and ticket presale, a Ten Club presale for eligible members and a general public ticket sale. More details on all of those points of sale follow.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration closes Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:59pm PT. To register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam. The Verified Fan presale then begins Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10am venue local time.