Sixth Annual ‘It’s Art for Land’s Sake’ Seeks Entries — Deadline is Feb. 7

Early inhabitants of Arizona were drawn to the awe-inspiring landscape that is the Sonoran Desert. Its unique flora and fauna continue to draw people from all over the world to it today. Desert Foothills Land Trust understands the importance of preserving this special place for the survival of the species that dwell here and for the enjoyment of generations to come. It’s a landscape worthy of not only protecting forever but immortalizing through art as well. It’s Art for Land’s Sake is a juried art exhibit and sale designed to promote conservation and wildlife protection through representational art.
The Land Trust is hosting the sixth annual exhibit and sale at the Desert Foothills Library March 6–19 with an opening reception Thursday, March 5, from 6–8 pm. The public is invited to attend the reception, and the exhibit will be open for the duration during regular library hours. The library is located in Cave Creek at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road.
Artists of all ages and levels of experience are encouraged to submit their work. There is an entry fee of $25 per piece and all works of art must be 2D and representational of a Desert Foothills Land Trust preserve. The entry deadline is Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4pm. Entry forms and a complete copy of the rules and guidelines can be found on the Land Trust website at www.dflt.org. Entrants may also call 480.488.6131 or email info@dflt.org for more information.
All proceeds will be for the benefit of Desert Foothills Land Trust and/or Desert Foothills Library.
