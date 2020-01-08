Cave Creek Museum Offers Free ‘Designing in the Desert’ Workshop

by

It’s in our DNA to build. From Lego castles to backyard clubhouses or indoor forts of chairs and blankets, the urge to create a space for our physical or imaginative selves is wonderfully strong.

“About 10 years ago, I did an after-school program ‘What is architecture? What isn’t?’ with grade school students that ran for eight weeks,’” said Michael P. Johnson, architect and Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture at Taliesin West faculty. “These kids would jump out of their seats with excitement!”

Johnson will lead an architectural design workshop for kids and their parents Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2pm to 4pm, as part of the free monthly Cave Creek Museum Kiwanis Family Sundays series. The workshop begins with a PowerPoint presentation and a five-piece kit of construction parts, so that each child will be able to make a building of their own design to take home.

“How is light important to construction?” and “How is it art?” are questions that will engage all ages and generate enjoyable and multi-generational discussions. Building in our unique desert terrain is equal parts art and engineering, with a dash of poetry and history for good measure.

The architectural design workshop is part of the Cave Creek Museum’s 2019–20 Featured Exhibit The Legacy of Gerry Jones, which will be on display through the end of May 2020. Workshops and special events will be held at the Museum and other locations during January, February and March. The Gerry Jones Home Tour is Sunday, March 8. For information and Home Tour tickets, contact the Cave Creek Museum.

The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 Skyline Drive in Cave Creek, just south of Cave Creek Road as it winds through town. For a map and directions, visit cavecreekmuseum.org or call 480.488.2764. Cave Creek Museum hours on Sunday are 1–4:30pm. Parking is readily available. General admission: adults $7, seniors $5, students 12 and over $5. Children under 12 are free.

The year 2020 commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Cave Creek Museum, repository of the Cave Creek and Carefree area’s history, culture and artifacts.