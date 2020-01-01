You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… ‘1917’ Immerses You Into the Battlefield Unlike Any Other War Movie

Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… ‘1917’ Immerses You Into the Battlefield Unlike Any Other War Movie

January 1, 2020

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

When it comes to the world wars, the Second World War seems to capture much of the imagination and romance of Hollywood. World War I not so much. And perhaps that’s due to there being a “less clear” enemy. There aren’t Nazis in WWI. But the First World War has plenty to offer when it comes to storytelling. Writer/director Sam Mendes proves this in his film 1917.

A truly immersive experience, 1917 follows two British soldiers as they set out on a ride-or-die mission across No-Man’s land. What makes 1917 truly spectacular is the one-shot technique, which makes the film feel like it’s all one continuous shot.

The film 1917 is Rated R. It opens Jan. 10.

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.

