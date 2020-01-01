HER Certified Auto Review: 2019 Camry TRD 4-Door V6 Sedan

by

By Cathy Droz –

When your bestie turns 70, you take a girl’s weekend to celebrate. We didn’t go very far, the Boulders resort in Carefree, but we needed a few drivers with cargo space or in my case, a cool car to drive around in. You also offer to drive because everyone wanted to take a spin in my red Camry TRD, thanks to Toyota.

The Camry was introduced in 1982… and as we all said this weekend… This is not your “Mother’s Camry.” Still a leading model for the Toyota brand, this TRD was taken to a whole new level. In fact, I challenged one of the ladies to a short race against her Targa, Porsche. At one point she got behind the wheel so she could see and feel for herself the power and tenacity of the Camry. She was impressed.

Maybe we’re turning 70 but we haven’t lost our love of cars, speed and luxury and of course the color red. Check out the video to see just what went on that weekend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkwxnW0etY8&t=21s

Standard and Performance

5L V6 Engine, 301 hp @6600 rpm/287 lb-ft @ 4700rpm

8-speed transmission w/ paddle shifters

TRD tuned Front and Rear Suspension

Safety and Convenience

Pre collision w/pedestrian detection, lane departure alert

VSC, TRAC, ABS BA and SST

Backup Camera

Exterior and Interior

Audio – 7-inch Screen 6 speakers

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatible

Display with TRD start up display

Aero Kit with Red Pin Striping, Red TRD Badge

Red Seatbelts

TRD Rear Spoiler

TRD Logo Headrest

For more go to www.toyota.com and www.hercertified.com for more Toyota reviews.

MSRP: $31,040

As Tested: $32,920

The special color red is optional @ $425.00

For additional HER Certified Auto Reviews, visit www.hercertified.com.