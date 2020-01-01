HER Certified Auto Review: 2019 Camry TRD 4-Door V6 Sedan

By Cathy Droz –
When your bestie turns 70, you take a girl’s weekend to celebrate. We didn’t go very far, the Boulders resort in Carefree, but we needed a few drivers with cargo space or in my case, a cool car to drive around in. You also offer to drive because everyone wanted to take a spin in my red Camry TRD, thanks to Toyota.
The Camry was introduced in 1982… and as we all said this weekend… This is not your “Mother’s Camry.” Still a leading model for the Toyota brand, this TRD was taken to a whole new level. In fact, I challenged one of the ladies to a short race against her Targa, Porsche. At one point she got behind the wheel so she could see and feel for herself the power and tenacity of the Camry. She was impressed.
Maybe we’re turning 70 but we haven’t lost our love of cars, speed and luxury and of course the color red. Check out the video to see just what went on that weekend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkwxnW0etY8&t=21s
Standard and Performance
- 5L V6 Engine, 301 hp @6600 rpm/287 lb-ft @ 4700rpm
- 8-speed transmission w/ paddle shifters
- TRD tuned Front and Rear Suspension
Safety and Convenience
- Pre collision w/pedestrian detection, lane departure alert
- VSC, TRAC, ABS BA and SST
- Backup Camera
Exterior and Interior
- Audio – 7-inch Screen 6 speakers
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatible
- Display with TRD start up display
- Aero Kit with Red Pin Striping, Red TRD Badge
- Red Seatbelts
- TRD Rear Spoiler
- TRD Logo Headrest
For more go to www.toyota.com and www.hercertified.com for more Toyota reviews.
MSRP: $31,040
As Tested: $32,920
The special color red is optional @ $425.00
For additional HER Certified Auto Reviews, visit www.hercertified.com.
