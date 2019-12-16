Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services Extends Marketplace Open Enrollment Deadline to Dec. 18

by

After technical issues prevented some consumers from accessing the HealthCare.gov website on the final day of open enrollment for 2020 Marketplace insurance coverage, the Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) made the decision to extend the enrollment deadline, and issued the following statement:

“CMS’s primary goal is to provide a seamless Open Enrollment experience for HealthCare.gov consumers and ensure that those Americans who want coverage offered through the Exchange can enroll in a plan. In an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment but who may have experienced issues, starting at 3:00PM EST today, December 16 we are extending the deadline to sign up for January 1 coverage until 3:00AM EST December 18. This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for January 1 coverage. While the website and the call center remained open for business on December 15 with over half a million consumers enrolling throughout the day, some consumers were asked to leave their name at the call center. Those consumers who have already left their contact information at the call center do not need to come back and apply during this extension because a call center representative will follow up with them later this week.”