Christmas ‘Miracle’ Pop-Up Bar Returns to Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

The holiday season is here and amid the hustle and bustle those who are looking for delicious craft cocktails, festive décor and maybe a place to hide from the in-laws are in luck. The holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar “Miracle” is returning to Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails for the second year.

Through Christmas Day, holiday revelers around the Valley can descend on the Downtown Phoenix hotspot as this year’s pop-up extends beyond the bar and transforms the entire restaurant into an over-the-top winter wonderland. Miracle at Blue Hound will feature a new menu of seasonally themed cocktails and dishes served in a festive setting of nostalgic vintage Christmas decor. Think thousands of twinkling lights, ceilings swirling with icicles, colorful garland and ribbon and other holiday-themed knickknacks. Bartenders and staff will don ugly sweaters and festive holiday attire as well.

“This year, we’re dialing it up even more by creating a fully immersive holiday experience throughout the entire restaurant. Whether you’re looking to host a festive luncheon with colleagues in the dining room, grab a cocktail in the bar with friends or enjoy an unforgettable date night on our patio overlooking the ice rink, Miracle at Blue Hound really serves as the holiday headquarters in Downtown Phoenix,” said Wade Gruenewald, general manager, restaurants and bars at Blue Hound. “You never know how people will respond when you introduce a brand-new concept to the market and we were blown away by the 5,000 locals and hotel guests that visited Miracle at Blue Hound last year.”

This year’s cocktail menu will feature nine Christmas concoctions, including a number of favorites from last year’s menu including:

Snowball Old Fashioned ($16): Caramelized pecan bourbon, spiced molasses syrup, wormwood bitters and orange essence.

Bad Santa ($14): Rum, Batavia Arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oat milk and vanilla syrup. Served hot.

Koala-La La La, La La La La ($16): Gin, pine tea cordial, grapefruit oleo and Eucalyptus bitters.

Gingerbread Flip ($16): Rye whiskey, gingerbread syrup, tiki bitters, whole egg and ginger snap cookie crumbs.

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! ($16): Barbados rum, Cachaça, Trinidad Overproof Rum, purple yam, coconut orgeat and pineapple.

Jingle Balls Nog ($14): Brown butter and cinnamon fat-washed cognac, Amontillado Sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, vanilla and nutmeg.

Christmas Carol Barrel ($16): Blanco Tequila, coffee liqueur, coco-nib infused orange and cognac liqueur, iced hot chocolate and Mexican spices.

In addition to the cocktails, Executive Chef Dushyant Singh is also getting into the spirit by debuting five new dishes that will be added to the regular lunch and dinner menus throughout the season. These include the Baa, No Humbug ($18) with three lamb chops, curry pickled shallots, quince squash puree and house mint jelly; Holiday Fries ($9) with sweet potato frites, house spice dust and white barbecue sauce; Soup for You ($9) with roasted heirloom carrots, honey crisp apple soup, ginger espuma and apple chips. The popular Hammy Sammy from last year’s menu will also be making a comeback as the Bringing Hammy Back ($13) with black forest ham, speck, Havarti, Tillamook cheddar, brie poblano spread and Noble bread.

For those who feel one night of Miracle just won’t be enough, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is also offering the “Miracle Experience” stay package with best flexible rates starting from $179 per night. Available to book through Tuesday, Dec. 24, the package includes overnight accommodations in a Deluxe Guestroom, a $50 dining credit at Blue Hound, two tickets to CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix with skate rentals included and two Miracle holiday mugs. To book a stay, visit www.hotelpalomar-phoenix.com.

Miracle at Blue Hound will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11am to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 1am. For more information about Miracle at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails, visit www.bluehoundkitchen.com or call 602.258.0231. For more information about the Miracle pop-up, visit www.miraclepopup.com.