How the Coop Stole Christmas — And Gave Back to Valley Teens

One of Phoenix’s signature holiday events, Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding Fundraiser, returns for its 18th year this month, and brings together Michael Bruce, Neal Smith and Dennis Dunaway from the original Alice Cooper band, Judas Priest front man Rob Halford, and Joe Bonamassa, one of the world’s greatest living guitarists, for an evening of music and mayhem. And just announced in late November, Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires will join the fun. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center.

The annual fundraiser returns to the historic Celebrity Theatre at 7pm Saturday, Dec. 14, and will also include performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade and the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Musical Talent Search, Cooper’s own version of “American Idol.”

Tickets prices range from $50–$220 for this all-ages show and are on sale at Celebrity Theatre or online at www.celebritytheatre.com. To charge by phone, call 602.267.1600.

“As always, Solid Rock is trying to put together a show with new and classic headliners. The uniqueness of this concert is that you’ll never see this caliber and variety of artists on the same stage again,” said Cooper. “Come join our ultimate Christmas party and help support the teens at The Rock Teen Center!”

Opened in May 2012, The Rock Teen Center aims to cultivate a love of the arts, inspire teens to grow through empowering programs in music, dance and art, and to help teens embrace artistic excellence and reach their full potential.

In a time when many public schools are faced with cutting funding for performing arts programs, the center provides vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, and video production, as well as dance and art instruction, a computer lab and a supervised facility for the teens to engage with their peers. The center serves anywhere from 50 to 100 area teens, ages 12–20, daily, and all the programs offered are free — they even provide the instruments if needed.

The Rock Teen Center is located in North Phoenix at 13625 North 32nd Street, and is open Monday–Friday, 2–8pm. For additional information, call 602.522.9200 or visit www.alicecoopersolidrock.com.