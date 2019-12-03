You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… Shia LaBeouf’s HONEY BOY is a Cathartic Journey for the Troubled Actor

Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… Shia LaBeouf's HONEY BOY is a Cathartic Journey for the Troubled Actor

December 3, 2019

Tuesday Mahrle and Kaely Monahan

Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Shia LaBeouf explores his own childhood in the highly meta and cathartic film Honey Boy. In this film, the child star is 12-year-old Otis. His father is an ex-rodeo clown and convict who now acts as his guardian. We come to discover that Otis, and by extension LaBeouf, experiences intense trauma, resulting in the star coming to his lowest point.
Emotional, humorous and very intense, Honey Boy is one of the highlights of the year.

Listen to Whiskey and Popcorn’s full Honey Boy review online now.

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.

