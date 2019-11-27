Work Off Thanksgiving Dinner the Day After — Mountainside Fitness members’ guests work out for free Thanksgiving weekend

by

Arizona’s largest locally owned fitness center, Mountainside Fitness has 17 locations across the Valley including Chandler, Desert Ridge, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Tempe and Surprise, with three additional Valley locations scheduled to open in 2020.

Mountainside Fitness says that it aims to help each one of their customers reach their fitness goals by offering a wide range of amenities. Each location has top-of-the-line equipment, state-of-the-art childcare, full-service locker rooms and free towel service.

There are also more than 80 group fitness classes to attend like Zumba, High Fitness, cycling with a live DJ, Flow Yoga, Step, H.I.I.T. (High Intensity Interval Training) and many more.

“We are offering four days of free workouts to our members’ guests as a way to say thank you and share good health with everyone this holiday season. As a family friendly business, we want to encourage our members to bring their holiday visitors or friends this Thanksgiving weekend and enjoy for free all the classes and high-end amenities that Mountainside Fitness has to offer,” said Tom Hatten, CEO and founder of Mountainside Fitness.

