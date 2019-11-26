The Salvation Army Invites Community to its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

by

The Salvation Army will serve a free traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings at the Phoenix Convention Center’s South Building, on the southeast corner of Third Street and Washington Street, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Posted signage and volunteers will be on hand to direct guests to the event location and entrance.

The doors to the event will open at 9am and feature live music, free haircuts and nail service, hygiene kits, coloring for the kids, a big screen TV for watching the parade and football and counseling.

Meal service will be from 11:30am to 1pm.

“We are honored and blessed to provide this festive holiday event each year,” said Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program director. “This is a free event that is open to the public, so we invite one and all to join us for food, fellowship and fun.”

Approximately 1,850 pounds of turkey, 125 gallons of gravy, 1,600 pounds of potatoes and 4,700 slices of pie will be prepared by Aventura Catering, with the help of hundreds of Salvation Army volunteers.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend, and around 3,800 additional meals will be delivered to homebound individuals and Salvation Army Corps Community Centers across the Valley to serve their local communities.

“We give thanks to our valued community partners, volunteers, officers, staff and the City of Phoenix, whose generosity makes this event possible,” added Yardley. “It’s a testament to how our community comes together to help our neighbors in need.”