THE AERONAUTS Immersive Fan Experience Comes to Phoenix Nov. 30

Valley residents are invited to join Amazon Prime Video Saturday, Nov. 30, for The Aeronauts’ Incredible Journey.

Prime Video is bringing its immersive fan experience inspired by The Aeronauts film, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, to Phoenix’s Steele Indian School Park from noon to 8pm Nov. 30. Families, schemers, dreamers and altitude enthusiasts of all ages will be thrilled by a sprawling Victorian fair, period performers and bites and a replica of the “Mammoth” balloon (as featured in the film). Guests will also enjoy a screening of the film at 5:30pm on the world’s first Fly-In Theatre: a breathtaking 20-foot LED screen wrapped 360 degrees around a second hot air balloon.

Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 East Indian School Road in Phoenix. Additional event details can be found at aeronautsjourney.com.