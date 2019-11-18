You are here: Home / Community News / Carefree / DAC Presents ‘Raptors in Your Backyard — Up Close’

DAC Presents ‘Raptors in Your Backyard — Up Close’

November 18, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Area residents have probably seen hawks circling overhead and heard the owls hooting in the evening and early morning, but they may not have a grasp of the true superpowers these birds exhibit.  At the next Desert Awareness Committee (DAC) seminar, guests will not only see them up close, but will be more aware of the struggles they face and how, as a local resident, to help.

Wild at Heart is a raptor conservation organization located in Cave Creek that rescues, rehabilitates and releases wild raptors. Join Jack Holloway Monday, Dec. 2, at the Holland Community Center, 34250 North 60th Street in Scottsdale, for this free seminar sponsored by the Desert Awareness Committee of the Foothills Community Foundation.  The seminar will be held 6:30-8pm. Registration is not necessary; a $5 donation is suggested for each seminar.

For additional information, visit www.azfcf.org/about-desert-awareness.

Photo by c.miles on Foter.com / CC BY-NC-SA

