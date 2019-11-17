Inaugural Black Mountain Round-Up To Be Held Nov. 23 in Cave Creek

by

Valley residents are invited to dust off their boots and spurs and join 3,000 plus family and friends to see and support Cave Creek’s first Black Mountain Round-Up, scheduled for Nov. 23, at 7pm, at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena. Dan Baker’s Rodeo Productions and stock contractor Cody Reeser put together the toughest bulls and broncs in the Southwest for a Saturday night performance of the five fan favorite events in rodeo: bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

According to organizers, this family event is dedicated to first responders, veterans, active and fallen heroes and Arizona’s Suicide Prevention Coalition. It will also be a “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” — in honor of cancer awareness. All the parking proceeds will be donated to a local charity. Attendees are invited to wear their pink and bring a spirit of passion for this Western way of life, while watching rodeo stars of today and tomorrow compete for Black Mountain Roundup titles.

Cave Creek Memorial Arena is located at 37201 North 28th Street, Cave Creek. Pre-event tickets are $15 — children 8 and under are free — or $20 at the door. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search “Black Mountain Roundup” or find the event on Facebook and Instagram for additional information.