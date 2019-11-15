Foothills Food Bank Seeks Adopt-A-Family Sponsors for Families

CAVE CREEK — Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to brighten the holiday season for children, families and seniors in the northern Arizona foothills community as part of the food bank’s 17th annual Adopt-a-Family program. Foothills Food Bank is working with hundreds of individuals donors as well as more than a dozen local organizations and churches to provide gifts, holiday meals and hope for those in crisis in the community.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director for Foothills Food Bank, all families must be signed up by Dec. 6. Individual donors as well as donor groups such as businesses, HOAs, churches and schools are encouraged to participate in this year’s Adopt-a-Family program. Interested donors determine the size of the family they are willing to adopt then a family wish list is provided as a shopping guide. Monetary donations also are accepted to support the program. All gifts must be wrapped and delivered to Holland Community Center by Dec. 12. Checks are payable to Foothills Food Bank. All gifts and donations are tax deductible according to tax laws. In 2018, the program served 393 families for a total of 1,226 individuals, with an additional 300 people added annually.
For information about the 2019 Adopt-a-Family program or to become a donor, visit foothillsfoodbank.com. Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 East Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.
