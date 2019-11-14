TICKET GIVEAWAY — A Celebration of Discovery, Originality and Curiosity: SILENT SKY

by

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Arizona Theatre Company’s Silent Sky. The inspiring story of a 19th-century astronomer who changed our view of the universe. Henrietta Leavitt was instrumental in the understanding and mapping of the galaxies, but her gender meant her work went largely uncredited. This play gives her the credit and voice she deserves.

For the last three seasons, playwright Lauren Gunderson has proudly sat on the list of most-produced playwrights in the country. Arizona Theatre Company proudly brings this brilliant and prolific author’s work to the professional stage in Arizona for the first time. Based on the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, astonishing discoveries await as she maps distant stars in galaxies beyond our own. But this brilliant, headstrong pioneer must struggle for recognition in the man’s world of turn-of-the-century astronomy. During this time of immense scientific discoveries, women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Like the recent film Hidden Figures, Silent Sky shines a bright light on women whose achievements have been too long overlooked by the telescope of history. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place.