National Adoption Day: A Celebration of Family

—By Clint Williams, AASK

A courtroom is typically a solemn place, but courtrooms will be the site of celebration for the 20th Annual National Adoption Day in Maricopa County as more than 100 children become part of a forever family.

Nov. 23, judges will finalize the adoptions of more than 130 children, including children in foster care becoming permanent members of families licensed and supported by Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK). There are legal proceedings, to be sure, but there will also be a festival outside the Durango Juvenile Courthouse with games, arts and crafts and food for adoptive families.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

The court ceremony has a powerful impact, says Anna Tuttle, adopted by an AASK family more than 10 years ago when she was just 9 years old.

“The day I was finalized,” Anna recalls, “that day it hit me: they’re my family; they’ll always be here for me; they actually love me.”

Many people take the notion of a forever family for granted, says AASK CEO Ron Adelson.

“A sense of permanency — knowing there are people who will always love you — is critical to a child’s development,” Adelson says.

AASK has facilitated more than 4,500 adoptions of children in foster care since 1989, and more than 150 adoptions so far in 2019. To learn more about the organization, visit aask-az.org.

Photo by rumolay on Foter.com / CC BY-NC-ND