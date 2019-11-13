Nativities of the World Display Planned for November at Desert Foothills Library

CAVE CREEK — Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center will sponsor the eighth annual Nativities of the World fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11am to 3pm. The nativity scenes, which will be displayed at Desert Foothills Library, will be on loan from local community residents.
More than 350 nativity scenes will be on display at the library, which is located at 38443 North School House Road in Cave Creek. The nativities, created by artists from around the world, will be on loan from local artists, collectors and families. The nativities are made from a vast array of materials — from fine porcelain to craft sticks, rocks, gourds and even banana skins. Some are so large they require their own table while others can fit in the palm of a hand. Admission is free, however the donation of non-perishable food or cash for the food bank will help those less fortunate.
“We hope our neighbors will continue to expand this tradition and benefit the Foothills Food Bank, which serves an ever-increasing population in need,” says Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank. “Please help us by loaning us your nativity set or sets. We welcome any and all nativities that you wish to share with our community.”
For more information or to display a nativity, contact Karen Pritchard at 480.488.0423 or kpnativities.foodbank.az@aol.com. For information about the library, call 480.488.2286 or visit www.desertfoothillslibrary.org.
