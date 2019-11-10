Living Water Lutheran Church Hosts Community Pet Festival

by

A free, family-friendly community event featuring furry friends and more will be held Sunday, Nov. 17. All people and pets are invited to attend this annual festival. Highlights include Blessing of the Animals, native wildlife rescued by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Elvis the Camel, Zuni the Mustang, cart rides for children by Nickel the Miniature Horse, music and refreshments.

Residents are invited to join the fun Sunday, Nov. 17, 1-4 pm, at Living Water Lutheran Church, 9201 East Happy Valley Road in Scottsdale. All pets must be leashed or otherwise secured.

For additional event information, visit www.lwlcaz.org, or call 480.473.8400.

Photo by m01229 on Foter.com / CC BY