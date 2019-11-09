Cave Creek Archaeology Society Chapter Announces November Speaker

Mark Hackbarth M.A., RPA, will present “Recent Archaeological Investigations in the Foothills” at the Nov. 13 meeting of the Desert Foothills Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society.
Three recent excavation projects near Cave Creek have identified small Classic, Sedentary, and earlier sites spanning a timeframe from AD 1–1250. All three project areas were used to process plant resources but only one included temporary shelters. The different artifact and feature assemblages provide information about prehistoric adaptations to seemingly barren landscapes.
Hackbarth received a M.A., Anthropology, University of Arkansas in 1980 and B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona in 1976. He has 35 years of supervisory experience in Southwestern archaeology and 45 years of archaeological experience overall. His field experience spans excavations at Middle and Late Archaic sites, Early Formative camps (especially Red Mountain phase), and Hohokam villages as well as historic mines, farms, roads, and canals. He served six years as a commissioner on the City of Peoria’s Historic Preservation Commission and another six years on the City of Scottsdale’s Historic Preservation Commission.
The public may attend an Arizona Archaeology Society – Desert Foothills Chapter meeting at no charge, except for the holiday party in December. The meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. There are refreshments available at 7pm and the meeting begins at 7:30pm, usually ending prior to 9pm. The meetings are held in the Community Room (Maitland Hall) at The Good Shepard of the Hills Episcopal Church, 6502 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek.
For additional information, visit www.azarchsoc.wildapricot.org/desertfoothills.
