You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Jubilate Conservatory of Music Presents Composers in Concert

Jubilate Conservatory of Music Presents Composers in Concert

November 8, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Jubilate Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Composers Concert event Nov. 9 at 1pm in Carefree. Composers both novice to professional will share their music at this 11th annual event.

The Sicong Chen string quartet will start the concert off with compositions written for string quartet by students from Jubilate Conservatory of Music, a college of classic study in music for infants through teens providing instruction in music theory, voice, violin, viola, cello, harp, piano, pipe organ, flute, clarinet and saxophone. A “Meet-and-Greet the Composers” reception will follow the event, which will be held at Dorothy’s Hall at Christ Anglican Church, 35500 North Cave Creek Road in Carefree, a half mile north of Carefree Highway on Cave Creek Road.

Admission to the concert event is free, however donations will be accepted at the door. For additional information, visit www.jubilateconservatoryofmusic.org.

Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, Carefree, Cave Creek, Community News, GET MORE Tagged With: , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: