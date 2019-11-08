Jubilate Conservatory of Music Presents Composers in Concert

by

Jubilate Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Composers Concert event Nov. 9 at 1pm in Carefree. Composers both novice to professional will share their music at this 11th annual event.

The Sicong Chen string quartet will start the concert off with compositions written for string quartet by students from Jubilate Conservatory of Music, a college of classic study in music for infants through teens providing instruction in music theory, voice, violin, viola, cello, harp, piano, pipe organ, flute, clarinet and saxophone. A “Meet-and-Greet the Composers” reception will follow the event, which will be held at Dorothy’s Hall at Christ Anglican Church, 35500 North Cave Creek Road in Carefree, a half mile north of Carefree Highway on Cave Creek Road.

Admission to the concert event is free, however donations will be accepted at the door. For additional information, visit www.jubilateconservatoryofmusic.org.