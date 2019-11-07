Pinners Conference Returns to Scottsdale Nov. 8–9

by

The Pinners Conference returns to Scottsdale this month for two days of crafts, workshops, shopping and more. The event takes place at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 North Pima Road, Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, and features more than 100 classes taught by some of the nation’s top experts, influencers and creators as well as an entire shopping floor representing nearly 300 local and national brands.

“Our goal is to facilitate an inspiring experience,” says Roxanne Bennett, co-founder of the Pinners Conference with Kendall Bennett. “We hope our attendees leave feeling enlightened, encouraged, creative and happy.”

The Pinners Conference, which brings the spirit of Pinterest to life, invites crafty guests to learn, create and connect through a series of workshops and opportunities that allow attendees to customize their experience while connecting to other passionate crafters, experts, influencers and retailers — all through one fun event. Class themes include beauty and fashion, home and décor, health and fitness, DIY and crafts, food arts, photography, party planning and more, with some of the nation’s top experts, influencers and creators leading sessions on popular trends.

Event hours are 10am to 8pm, Friday, Nov. 8, and 9am to 7pm, Saturday, Nov. 9. Admission tickets range from $10 (general admission with access to all exhibitors, shopping and make-and-takes) to $139 for a VIP pass, including VIP party the night before the show with swag and prizes, a two-day class pass, early shop times, full access to in-show VIP room with no wait times and more. Other package options are available.

For tickets and complete package information, visit https://az.pinnersconference.com.