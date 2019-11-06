Wickenburg to Host Fortieth Annual Bluegrass Festival & Fiddle Championship

by

The Four Corner States Wickenburg Bluegrass Festival, Nov. 8–10, is sponsored by the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, and it is one of the oldest bluegrass festivals in the Southwest.

Featured bands entertaining all three days at the festival are Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Incidental Bluegrass, and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Additionally, contestants will compete in eight categories for prizes and cash awards. Some of the categories bring championship designation, such as fiddle, mandolin, flat pick guitar and banjo.

The festival is held outdoors at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds, 935 Constellation Road, just a half mile east of Highway 60/93 in Wickenburg. Limited reserved self-contained RV camping in Constellation Park is arranged through the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, as well a limited space in the tent camping area.

The festival opens Friday to the public at 11am, with entertainment from 1pm to 5pm. Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 7am for a pancake breakfast, and entertainment follows from 9am to 4:30pm.

At the festival for the three days, attendees will find food and drink concessions, beer booth, arts/crafts and a designated Kids Zone, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Organizers prohibit bringing in alcoholic beverages, dogs, food and coolers. A covered grandstand seating area is available; however, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Tickets for the Bluegrass Festival are $18 adults, $15 senior citizens, $10 children; three-day passes are $ 45, $40 and $25 at the gate. For more information and tickets call the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, 928.684.5479, or visit www.wickenburgchamber.com.