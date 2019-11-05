Youth & Teens Invited to Explore Desert Foothills Library This Month

The Desert Foothills Library offers a host of programming this month for area children and teens (and adults, too). From craft projects to science exploration, area residents are invited to join in the free programs offered at the library. All events are free, and no registration is needed, except where noted. Here are just a few of the events taking place in November.
Nov. 6: Dancing On Your Toes with Miss Megan
10–10:30am
Join Miss Megan from Adaptive Force Performing Arts (AFPA), for a half hour of dancing, making music with rhythm sticks and playing with magical ribbons. AFPA is a North Valley’s dance studio, created with a family-first environment in mind. AFPA welcomes all skill levels from ages two and a half and up. Classes are taught by friendly and knowledgeable faculty, who work tirelessly to provide dance education in a safe, positive and fun atmosphere. Ages 2–6. Call or visit the library online to register.
Nov. 9: Saturday Family Storytime & Craft
9:15–10am
Bring the whole family to celebrate the autumn season with stories, songs and a fun craft at this special family storytime.
Nov. 13: Teen Game Day
4:30–5:30pm
Gear up for some friendly competition at the library with Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 games like Madden, Call of Duty and Overcooked, just to name a few. Classic board games like Scrabble, Life and Clue will also be on hand. Pizza and snacks will be offered.
Nov. 14: Bubble-ology with Arizona Science Center
10–11am
Explore the scientific thinking process using bubbles. Observe attributes and actions of bubbles, test unique bubble wands and create gigantic bubbles large enough to fit a child inside. Call or visit the library online to register — registration will be limited to 25 children.
Nov. 19: Full STEAM Ahead! Armpit Fudge
4–5pm
Using their armpit, attendees will use force to mix up ingredients, and create a batch of tasty science. Ages 8 and up. Call or visit the library online to register — registration is limited to 12 children.
Nov. 22: Get Cooking: Teen Bake & Chat
4:30–6pm
Join library staff in their new kitchen and will test out a couple different recipes, and chat about upcoming teen events. For teens ages 11–18.
Nov. 26: Fall Storytime & Craft
10–11am
Join library staff to make Thanksgiving themed art. This event will feature stories, crafts, and treats. Call or visit the library online to register.
The library will be closed Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day, and Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving. Desert Foothills Library is located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.2286 or visit www.desertfoothillslibrary.org.
Leave a Reply