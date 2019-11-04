NVAA Presents WILLY WONKA Nov. 7–9 at Shadow Mountain High School

by

The North Valley Arts Academy Theatre program (NVAA) and Shadow Mountain High School Drama Club present their fall musical, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Nov. 7–9.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on a visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. The story follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likable young person named Charlie Bucket. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory…or suffer the consequences.

Over 60 cast and crew members, comprised of fifth- through 12th-grade NVAA Theatre students from Desert Cove Elementary, Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School, will bring to life the beloved story of Charlie and Willy Wonka. The Saturday 2pm matinee will include an additional 20 special guest stars for the opening number — local kindergarten through fourth-grade students who participated in Wonka Experience workshops.

The play will be performed at Shadow Mountain High School’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7–9, with shows at 7pm each night, and a 2pm matinee Saturday Nov. 9. Tickets are available at the door for $5 for students, and $10 for adults (cash or check only). Shadow Mountain High School is located at 2902 East Shea Boulevard in North Phoenix.

NVAA’s production of Willy Wonka is proud to be one of 25 high school musicals selected to compete in the Gammage High School Musical Theatre awards this year. Willy Wonka is produced by special arrangement with MTI. More information about NVAA’s theatre program can be found at www.nvaadrama.com.