Russo and Steele Announces New Venue Location for 20th Anniversary Event

by

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions will return home to Scottsdale at the epicenter of Arizona Car Week. Located just south of the North 101 Freeway and Scottsdale Road, the site will offer an array of dramatic improvements, including high profile visibility, easy access with ample parking, significantly larger display area and improved weather contingency, all strategically located in the northeast sector of the Valley.

“We are at the picture-perfect location for everything that has to do with Arizona Car Week,” said Drew Alcazar, auction president and CEO. “Our team has put together an incredible layout that gives sellers and buyers the best platform to experience an unforgettable year.”

The location also continues a long-standing partnership between Russo and Steele, the City of Scottsdale and the Arizona State Land Department.

“Our partnerships are important to us,” said Alcazar. “We are local and family-owned. Arizona is where Josephine and I have raised our family. Coming home to Scottsdale for our 20th Anniversary just feels right.”

Running Jan. 15–19, the dramatically larger site offers unsurpassed visibility from the main freeway servicing all of North Scottsdale. Further enhanced with easy access off the Scottsdale Road exit, acres of contiguous and close proximity parking will greet attendees along with valet parking directly at the main entrance. In addition, the centralized location in north Scottsdale assures easy access between all Arizona Car week events.

“I’ve never been more excited to have that microphone in my hand and feel the crowd’s energy from our unique ‘Auction In The Round’ format,” Alcazar said. “This will be our chance to say ‘thank you’ to the many close friends, clients, sponsors and vendors who have been rabidly loyal to Russo and Steele for two decades. We have been fortunate to enjoy an exciting journey these last 20 years, and we cannot be more enthusiastic to celebrate our important milestone this coming January in Scottsdale!”

For more information about Russo and Steele, visit www.russoandsteele.com.