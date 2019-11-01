Midtown Celebrates Seventh Annual Urban Living Tour Nov. 2

by

The seventh Annual Midtown Urban Living Tour is coming to town Nov. 2 to showcase some of the city’s longest-standing residences. The self-guided tour will provide participants with exclusive access to explore unique buildings across Midtown Phoenix. Included in the list of stops are the award-winning Artisan Lofts on Central, the historic Villa Del Coronado, Tapestry, 1 Lexington, Beadle View and Chateau de Ville, built-in classic New Orleans style.

By offering a glimpse into Central Phoenix’s most unique high-rise condominiums and more, The Midtown Neighborhood Association hopes that more residents and tourists will view the district as a prime place to live alongside incredible cultural centers and businesses.

“The Midtown Urban Living Tour allows thousands of attendees to see what urban living in Phoenix truly is about.” said Susan Thompson, president of Midtown Neighborhood Association. “One of the few dense areas in Phoenix that is surrounded by historic neighborhoods, impeccable restaurants and outstanding community, we are so excited to show off what makes this neighborhood truly special.”

Free trolleys will run from 11am to 5pm to give tour-goers easy access to each of the buildings. All day tickets are $20/ day. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/mult2019tix.

Each building is within walking distance of a light rail station. The Midtown Neighborhood Association also encourages participants to use Grid Bike Share and ride-share apps like Lyft and Uber.