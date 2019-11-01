ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Around Town — November 2019

by

A lot of excellent music and theater performances will be gracing Valley stages both big and small in November — here are just a few of them. —CST

Nov. 1–24

Chato’s Kitchen

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

Nov. 2

Patti LuPone

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Nov. 5

Penny and Sparrow

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Nov. 6

David Cook

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 8

Kinobe

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 8

Vanessa Williams

Arizona Musicfest Festival

http://www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Nov. 8–10

Fellow Travelers

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464

Nov. 9

A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Yusa and Special Guests

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 9

Jesse Cook

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11

Sleater-Kinney

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Nov. 13

Jidenna

The Van Buren

Nov. 13

Charles Lewis Quintet

ASU Kerr

www.asukerr.com; 480.596.2660

Nov. 13 – Dec. 29

The Sound of Music

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Nov. 14

Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet

Arizona Musicfest Festival

Nov. 14

Portland Cello Project

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 14 – Dec. 1

Silent Sky

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Nov. 15

The Four Italian Tenors

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 15

Union32

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 15–17

Blue Man Group

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Nov. 16

Sara Evans

Arizona Musicfest Festival

Nov. 16

Carlene Carter

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Nov. 16

The Black Keys

Talking Stick Resort Arena

www.livenation.com

Nov. 16

ERTH’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17

MIM and Arizona Musicfest Present the Young Musicians Fall Concert

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 17

Live & Local: Sugar Thieves

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 19

Bruce Cockburn

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 20

Roots Rising! Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno and Liz Vice

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 20

National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark

Mesa Arts Center

Nov. 22

Over the Rhine

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 22

Cedric Watson and The Bijou Creole Band

ASU Kerr

Nov. 22 – Dec. 15

The Trip to Bountiful

Theatre Artists Studio

www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

Nov. 22 – Dec. 29

Elf the Musical

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Nov. 22

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 22

Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear

Talking Stick Resort Arena

www.livenation.com

Nov. 23

Teneia

Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 23

Cher

Gila River Arena

www.livenation.com

Nov. 23

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

Featuring the Tony Guerrero Quartet

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 23

Lindsey Stirling

Comerica Theatre

www.livenation.com

Nov. 25

ASU Big Band Night

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 27

Musical Interludes Series: ASU Jazz Faculty Recital

Musical Instrument Museum

Dec. 3

The Jacob Jolliff Band

Musical Instrument Museum