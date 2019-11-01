ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Around Town — November 2019

A lot of excellent music and theater performances will be gracing Valley stages both big and small in November — here are just a few of them. —CST
Nov. 1–24
Chato’s Kitchen
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700
Nov. 2
Patti LuPone
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Nov. 5
Penny and Sparrow
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 6
David Cook
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 8
Kinobe
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 8
Vanessa Williams
Arizona Musicfest Festival
http://www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449
Nov. 8–10
Fellow Travelers
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464
Nov. 9
A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Yusa and Special Guests
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 9
Jesse Cook
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 11
Sleater-Kinney
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Nov. 13
Jidenna
The Van Buren
Nov. 13
Charles Lewis Quintet
ASU Kerr
www.asukerr.com; 480.596.2660
Nov. 13 – Dec. 29
The Sound of Music
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Nov. 14
Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet
Arizona Musicfest Festival
Nov. 14
Portland Cello Project
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 14 – Dec. 1
Silent Sky
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995
Nov. 15
The Four Italian Tenors
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 15
Union32
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 15–17
Blue Man Group
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434
Nov. 16
Sara Evans
Arizona Musicfest Festival
Nov. 16
Carlene Carter
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500
Nov. 16
The Black Keys
Talking Stick Resort Arena
www.livenation.com
Nov. 16
ERTH’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure
The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17
MIM and Arizona Musicfest Present the Young Musicians Fall Concert
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 17
Live & Local: Sugar Thieves
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 19
Bruce Cockburn
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 20
Roots Rising! Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno and Liz Vice
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 20
National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark
Mesa Arts Center
Nov. 22
Over the Rhine
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 22
Cedric Watson and The Bijou Creole Band
ASU Kerr
Nov. 22 – Dec. 15
The Trip to Bountiful
Theatre Artists Studio
www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120
Nov. 22 – Dec. 29
Elf the Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
Nov. 22
DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 22
Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear
Talking Stick Resort Arena
www.livenation.com
Nov. 23
Teneia
Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 23
Cher
Gila River Arena
www.livenation.com
Nov. 23
Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls
Featuring the Tony Guerrero Quartet
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 23
Lindsey Stirling
Comerica Theatre
www.livenation.com
Nov. 25
ASU Big Band Night
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 27
Musical Interludes Series: ASU Jazz Faculty Recital
Musical Instrument Museum
Dec. 3
The Jacob Jolliff Band
Musical Instrument Museum
