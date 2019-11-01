You are here: Home / Around Town / ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Around Town — November 2019

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Around Town — November 2019

November 1, 2019 by Leave a Comment

A lot of excellent music and theater performances will be gracing Valley stages both big and small in November here are just a few of them. —CST

Photo: Tim Trumble

Nov. 1–24

Chato’s Kitchen
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

Photo: Axel Dupeux

Nov. 2

Patti LuPone
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Nov. 5

Penny and Sparrow
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Nov. 6

David Cook
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 8

Kinobe
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 8

Vanessa Williams
Arizona Musicfest Festival
http://www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Nov. 8–10

Fellow Travelers
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464

Nov. 9

A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Yusa and Special Guests
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 9

Jesse Cook 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11

Sleater-Kinney
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Nov. 13

Jidenna
The Van Buren

Nov. 13

Charles Lewis Quintet
ASU Kerr
www.asukerr.com; 480.596.2660

Nov. 13 – Dec. 29

The Sound of Music
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Nov. 14

Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet
Arizona Musicfest Festival

Nov. 14

Portland Cello Project
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 14 – Dec. 1

Silent Sky
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Nov. 15

The Four Italian Tenors
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 15

Union32
Musical Instrument Museum

Photo: Joan Marcus

Nov. 15–17

Blue Man Group
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Nov. 16

Sara Evans
Arizona Musicfest Festival

Nov. 16

Carlene Carter
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Nov. 16

The Black Keys
Talking Stick Resort Arena
www.livenation.com

Nov. 16

ERTH’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure
The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17

MIM and Arizona Musicfest Present the Young Musicians Fall Concert
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 17

Live & Local: Sugar Thieves
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 19

Bruce Cockburn
Musical Instrument Museum

Gabby Moreno

Nov. 20

Roots Rising! Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno and Liz Vice
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Photo: Joel Sartore

Nov. 20

National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark
Mesa Arts Center

Nov. 22

Over the Rhine
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 22

Cedric Watson and The Bijou Creole Band
ASU Kerr

Nov. 22 – Dec. 15

The Trip to Bountiful
Theatre Artists Studio
www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

Nov. 22 – Dec. 29

Elf the Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Nov. 22

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 22

Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear
Talking Stick Resort Arena
www.livenation.com

Nov. 23

Teneia
Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 23

Cher
Gila River Arena
www.livenation.com

Nov. 23

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls
Featuring the Tony Guerrero Quartet
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 23

Lindsey Stirling
Comerica Theatre
www.livenation.com

Nov. 25

ASU Big Band Night 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 27

Musical Interludes Series: ASU Jazz Faculty Recital
Musical Instrument Museum

Dec. 3

The Jacob Jolliff Band
Musical Instrument Museum

Advertisements
Filed Under: Around Town, Arts & Entertainment, GET MORE Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: