Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates Sixty Years

by

Phoenix Art Museum has provided access to visual arts and educational programs in Arizona since 1959. The largest art museum in the Southwestern United States, it hosts critically acclaimed national and international exhibitions, which are shown alongside the Museum’s permanent collection of more than 19,000 works of American, Asian, European, Latin American, Western American, modern and contemporary art and fashion design.

As the Museum marks six decades as a vibrant art destination in the Valley, it is celebrating with a weekend full of fun and special pricing — offering something for everyone from babies to seniors, history buffs, music lovers and art enthusiasts over three days, Nov. 16–18.

During the three-day celebration, memberships are available for a season low of $60, guests are invited to take advantage of $6 general admission Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, and $6 special-exhibition pricing for the highly anticipated Legends of Speed starting Saturday, Nov. 16, through Monday, Nov. 18. And on Monday, in commemoration of the Museum’s official birthday, general admission is waived, and the Museum is open from noon to 5pm.

Legends of Speed (on view Nov. 3 through March 15) is the first major exhibition of racing cars presented at Phoenix Art Museum, and features more than 20 legendary cars by Maserati, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Ford and more. The landmark exhibition showcases an unprecedented collection of cars driven by some of the greatest drivers in the history of racing, including A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney and Stirling Moss.

Also on view are Antonio: The Fine Art of Fashion Design, a multimedia exhibition featuring more than 100 original drawings, photographs and magazines, and PhxArt60: The Past Decade, which features selected artworks from the departments of modern and contemporary art, Latin American art, American art, Asian art and fashion design.

Special programming for the three-day celebration includes a self-guided 60th Anniversary scavenger hunt, Make It! activities from noon to 4pm with a local artist, as well as special deals at The Museum Store and Palette. Sunday, during extended hours (10am–7pm), guests can explore the pop-up library in the Museum and digital interactive timeline. At 2pm, The Hip Historian, Marshall Shore will lead a fun 45-minute historical journey from 1959 to today regarding the arts in Phoenix, and from 3pm to 7pm, for one-night-only, musical performances will take to the PhxArt Amplified stage.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue. For additional information on the anniversary event and other exhibitions and special installations, visit www.phxart.org, or call 602.257.1880.