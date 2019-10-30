Library Hosts ‘2019 HITH Showcase’ Exhibit & Preview

The annual Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour & Sale (HITH), the signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League featuring 197 artists in 47 studios throughout the community, is slated for the last two weekends in November — Nov. 22–24, and Nov. 29 – Dec. 1.
Select artists’ work is on view at the Desert Foothills Library through January in the “2019 HITH Showcase” exhibit. A special behind the scenes preview event will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 12:30-2:30pm at the library. Go behind the scenes and meet some of the participating artists, try out several different art processes and watch a visual slide tour of artists in action in their unique studios in preparation for the event kick off, Nov. 22.
Now in its 23rd year, HITH is a free, community-wide self-guided tour that provides life-long learners and art lovers the opportunity to see and interview artists at work in their private studios. The “2019 Showcase” is a sampling of some of the artwork available during the six-day event. The “Showcase” exhibit is on view until January 23. The Nov. 7 program will highlight the diversity of media and styles of individual artists. Eight to 10 HITH artists will engage with the public in hands-on demonstrations taking them behind the scenes in a preview of this program that falls on the weekend before and after Thanksgiving.
Desert Foothills Library is located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.2286 or visit www.desertfoothillslibrary.org.
Learn more about the Sonoran Arts League and the 2019 Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour & Sale by visiting www.sonoranartsleague.org.
