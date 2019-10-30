Kick off the Arizona Art Season with Thunderbird Artists

by

Thunderbird Artists will bring its 26th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival to downtown Carefree Nov. 1–3. The event will consist of juried fine art, wine tasting, microbrews, festival food and live music.

More than 150 award-winning fine artists from throughout the United States and abroad will display paintings in all mediums and subjects, in addition to small, medium and life-sized sculptures, bronzes, hand-blown glass, wood, clay, metal, stone, gourds, handcrafted jewelry, photography and more.

The festival also combines fine art with an extensive collection of domestic and imported wines for tasting. For $10, patrons receive an engraved souvenir glass with six tasting tickets; allowing them to walk the streets of downtown Carefree sipping fine wines, surrounded by phenomenal art and listening to live musical entertainment.

The 26th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival takes place in downtown Carefree (101 Easy Street), Nov. 1–3, 10am–5pm each day. Admission is $3 for adults, 18 and over; parking is free. For additional information, call 480.837.5637 or visit www.thunderbirdartists.com.

