Editor’s Picks — ‘The Making of Outlander: The Series: The Official guide to Seasons Three & Four’ by Tara Bennett

At our staff meeting today, some of us were lamenting the fact that we don’t have time to curl up with a good book as much as we would like to — and after spending the day at a computer reading emails, writing and editing copy, sometimes we’d rather just give the peepers a rest or maybe zone out with a favorite show on television. Then I received a copy of The Making of Outlander: The Series: The Official guide to Seasons Three & Four by Tara Bennett and decided to make some time.

As fans of the Starz television show can attest, the time between one season to the next can feel like forever. #Droughtlander, anyone? But Bennett’s new book will help viewers bridge that gap and provides some deeper insight into the making of this epic series.

This most recent The Making of Outlander: The Series takes readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of seasons three and four with a recap of each episode and interviews with the writers, directors, actors and other creatives in the production team (hair, make-up, costuming, lighting, locations etc.). Mixed in with the commentary are beautiful photos of scenes from the show as well as outtake photos with the actors. The book also spends time exploring each of the main characters with standalone chapters.

As an original fan of the books that inspired the television show (Arizona author Diana Gabaldon‘s Outlander series), I’ve enjoyed watching characters that I’ve known longer than my children come to life on the screen (and — SPOILER ALERT — sometimes continue living well beyond their book life…looking at you Murtagh.)

The Making of Outlander: The Series: The Official guide to Seasons Three & Four is an excellent companion to the show and a perfect way to pass the time waiting for season five, which premiers on Starz Feb. 16 and is based on the fifth book in Gabaldon’s Outlander series, The Fiery Cross. The book is available at local booksellers, including The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale and Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix and Tempe.

— Kathryn M. Miller, editor-in-chief, CITYSunTimes