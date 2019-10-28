Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… Sensational! PARASITE is Why We Go See Movies

by

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Darkly humorous with a biting edge, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is a masterpiece of cinematic storytelling. Greed, classism and horror are wrapped in a hysterical package that will leave you in stitches. The poor Kim family finds a way to easy street only to find out the high life is not what they expected. Make sure you don’t miss this movie.

We recommend pairing this film with your favorite soju-cocktail.

Parasite is Rated R and is now playing exclusively at Harkins Camelview.

