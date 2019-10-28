You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… Sensational! PARASITE is Why We Go See Movies

Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews… Sensational! PARASITE is Why We Go See Movies

October 28, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Tuesday Mahrle and Kaely Monahan

Courtesy of Neon

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Darkly humorous with a biting edge, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is a masterpiece of cinematic storytelling. Greed, classism and horror are wrapped in a hysterical package that will leave you in stitches. The poor Kim family finds a way to easy street only to find out the high life is not what they expected. Make sure you don’t miss this movie.

We recommend pairing this film with your favorite soju-cocktail.

Parasite is Rated R and is now playing exclusively at Harkins Camelview.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Scottsdale International Film Festival Nov. 1–10.

Listen to Whiskey and Popcorn’s full Parasite review online now.

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, GET MORE, Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: