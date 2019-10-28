HER Certified Auto Review: 2019 Acura ILX

by

By Cathy Droz –

The 2019 Acura ILX has delivered a great deal of design and content changes. In the past, I’ve heard “enthusiasts” say that this ILX is just a Honda Civic on Steroids… Well I’m not sure what’s wrong with that.

The changes for 2019 both exterior and interior have made this sedan an under $35,000 contender. In terms of the exterior, the most outstanding features include the addition of Acura’s signature Diamond Pentagon Grille and new 7-element Jewel Eye LED headlights, along with a new hood and front fascia. The rear sports a new deck lid, lower diffuser, exhaust outlet and LED taillights. New 17-inch wheel designs and color options. Normally a white car is too vanilla for me, but the red and black accent interior make this sharp, sexy and so HER Certified.

Interior changes include new front and rear sport seats, two-way power lumbar control on the driver’s seat, silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert, machine-finished ignition button, dual-screen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

For more about the Acura ILX go to www.acura.com to check out the tech package = A-Spec.

INTERIOR FEATURES:

Multi-View Rear camera

USB Audio Interface

Driver’s 10-way Power Seat

Heated front seats

Dual-Zone automatic Climate Control

EXTERIOR:

Power Moonroof with tilt feature

Heated Power Door Mirrors

Tire Sealant and Inflator Kit

Keyless Access with Smart Entry

MSRP: $31,550

As Tested: $32,545

24 MPG City, 34 MPG Highway

Color: Platinum White

Interior: Red

For additional HER Certified Auto Reviews, visit www.hercertified.com.