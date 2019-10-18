Recognize World Hunger Day at Foothills Empty Bowls — Event proceeds to assist area families in need

Friday, Oct. 18, the annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction to honor World Hunger Day will be held at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, from 11am to 1pm. Sonoran Arts League of Cave Creek sponsors the event. All proceeds from the event benefit the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center.
The popular art auction began Sept. 3 and runs through the October event. Art lovers and food bank supporters and can bid on the artwork, which includes a wide variety of items including paintings, sculpture, glass, wire, copper, gourds, mixed media, engraving, ceramic, jewelry and more, all custom created by local artists. Individuals can bid online at www.foothillsfoodbank.com. The artwork will be present for viewing during lunch with the auction closing at 1pm.
“We are excited to offer the auction online so people who support this worthy cause can spend the quality time they need to research the bid items,” says Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank. “This has always been an amazing event with a great turnout.”
Lunch will be served in handmade ceramic or glass bowls. Individuals are encouraged to donate $15 to the cause and select their own unique bowl made by Arizona artists, and keep it as a lasting reminder of world hunger.
The Sonoran Arts League, Harold’s Corral and Tech4Life sponsor the Foothills Empty Bowls & Art Auction 2019. Other donors include Saguaro and Cactus Shadows High School students, Arizona Clay, Sonoran Trails Middle School and Paradise Valley Community College ceramics students and local potters and artists who make and donate the bowls and auction items.
Harold’s Corral is located at 6895 East Cave Creek Road. For more information, call 480.488.6070 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com. Learn more about Sonoran Arts League at www.sonoranartsleague.org.
