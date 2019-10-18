Carefree Hosts Great Pumpkin Commonwealth Weigh-Off During Enchanted Pumpkin Garden Event

by

This weekend, Carefree’ s Enchanted Pumpkin Garden becomes even more exciting with the addition of an official Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off. Several of the best giant gourd growers in the Southwest are bringing their obscenely large, fascinating, ginormous orange orbs to town Saturday, Oct. 19, 11am, at the Community Stage outside of Historic Spanish Village, 7211 East Ho Road in Carefree. Admission for the weigh-off event is free and is open to the public.

This event is in partnership with the Arizona Giant Pumpkin Growers Association with prize money awarded to the heaviest pumpkins attending. Winning pumpkins will be turned into fantastic Halloween creations by master carver Ray Villafane and the carving team at Villafane Studios during the festival.

The Town of Carefree Fifth Annual Enchanted Pumpkin Garden is a one-of-a-kind fall festival celebrating the magic of the Halloween season. The 2019 event takes place Oct. 18–27, with the incredible artistry of Ray Villafane and Villafane Studios’ carvers on display live each day, and their carvings found throughout the four-acre Carefree Desert Gardens. On weekends, this annual event boasts magical Halloween activities for both kids and adults, plus culinary delights and autumnal refreshments including a beer garden, a harvest market and live music.

There is no cost to attend the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off. Entry to the Gardens and Haunted Happenings attractions will require an event wristband at an additional charge. Admission to the Enchanted Pumpkin Garden is $15 Friday–Sunday; $10 Monday–Thursday. Children 2 and under enter for free. Free parking is available in and around the Gardens, and throughout the downtown area. For additional information, visit www.enchantedpumpkingarden.com/giant-pumpkin-weigh-off.

Cover photo: Desert Hearts Photography-Tiffany Copeland